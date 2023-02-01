Priscilla Presley wants to keep family 'together'

Priscilla Presley wants to "protect" her grandchildren.

The 'Naked Gun' actress recently filed documents to contest an amendment to her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's will, which removed her and the singer's former business manager Barry Siegel from being in charge of her trust and replaced them with the star's eldest kids, Riley, 33, and Benjamin - who took his own life in 2020 -but she insisted she is doing her best to keep their family "together".

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.