Priyanka Chopra feels proud to have navigated 'tumultuous waters'

Priyanka Chopra feels proud to have navigated "some really tumultuous waters" in her life.
The 38-year-old actress thinks it's important to remain brave during difficult moments, and she stressed the importance of having her "values in check".
Asked what she'd like to say to her younger self, Priyanka - who was born in India but now lives in the US - replied: "That I’m proud of you. I would say that there’s always going to be times in my life, just like everyone else’s life, where we do have to put a brave face [on].
"Life surprises you, life has the ability to surprise you when you think you’re so prepared. And I think it’s really important to be brave, it’s important to have your principles and your values in check. It’s very important to have integrity and what you stand for.
"I would definitely tell my younger self that I’m proud of her for having navigated some really tumultuous waters and come out on the other side to be able to tell the story."
Priyanka is also proud of the barriers she's helped to break down during her own career.
The actress - who is married to pop star Nick Jonas - wishes she was able to see more Asian women on Western TV shows during her younger years.
Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Priyanka explained: "If I had seen somebody else on TV, kicking a**... The show I did, 'Quantico', I was the first South Asian to ever [front] a network TV show, in 2015. It was crazy to think about that.
"To me, if I had had that, maybe I wouldn’t have been so insecure in the hallways of my high school, or felt that I was so different."
