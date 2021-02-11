Priyanka Chopra is "terrified" of releasing her memoir.
The Hollywood star has admitted she's unusually candid in her new book and is anxious about how it will be received.
She explained: "This is not a memoir of: ‘Here is me and my laurels and achievements.’ This book is me dissecting my failures, my vulnerabilities, my emotions, the times I went back to my room and cried on my pillow. That surprised me.
"I never discuss this stuff. I don’t even discuss it with my family and here I am discussing it with the world, so I’m terrified."
Priyanka, 38 - who is married to pop star Nick Jonas - even joked that she's been having second thoughts about releasing 'Unfinished '.
Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, the actress quipped: "It’s all just so personal. It’s shocking to me. Ah, I’m going to pull it back."
Priyanka was born in India but moved to the US as a child, and although she's now one of the world's most in-demand actresses, she struggled with her self-esteem during her school years.
She previously shared: "I had no self-esteem.
"I couldn’t control my frizzy hair and I was called ‘brownie’ and ‘curry’. I didn’t know what being Indian meant as a teenager in Boston. I knew that I was different and was super-conscious of my clothes."
Despite this, Priyanka suggested that modern-day Indian-Americans have become more vocal than their predecessors.
She explained: "Somehow, when I was in America going to school, for a lot of my Indian-American friends the subliminal message was: ‘Be invisible, don’t get into trouble, do your work.’ Our parents came here and worked really hard and the only way they survived the move was because they put their heads down.
"Now my generation is, like, ‘No, I have aspirations and I want to have a voice.'"
