Priyanka Chopra Jonas' confidence

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has "a little bit more confidence" in herself now.
The 'White Tiger' star opened up about her life in her book, 'Unfinished', and she admits she felt it was the right time to do so because she feels in a "more secure place" now.
She said: "Honestly, I feel like - as a woman - I'm in a little bit more of a secure place where I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my 20s and not worry about the things that used to scare me before as much. I have a little bit more confidence in myself and what I bring to the table professionally and personally. So that really helped me address my life and I always just wanted to write a book. And I thought the easiest way to do it would be to write about my life. It wasn't."
And the 38-year-old actress - who is married to pop star Nick Jonas - admits the coronavirus pandemic also helped her finish her book, as she'd been struggling to find time to write it.
Speaking in a preview clip from her Super Soul interview with Oprah Winfrey, she added: "I have to say a little bit of it had to do with [the coronavirus lockdown] but I committed to writing the book in 2018. There's been all those flights and little time where I would get in the hotel rooms where I lived and I could just never write. But I had this time because of COVID and that helped me."
Priyanka previously described writing her memoir as "cathartic".
She shared: "It was something I was afraid of, something I wanted to attempt, honestly.
"For me, it was very cathartic, almost healing. I've had such a crazy sort of life - you know, multiple continents that I work on that when I was home for six months, I had the ability to really dig deep and think about what I was writing and the tone I wanted."
