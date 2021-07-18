Nick Jonas thinks his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas deserves "all the happiness in the world".
The 28-year-old star has taken to Instagram to post a heartfelt birthday message to his wife, who celebrated her 39th birthday on Sunday (07.18.21).
Alongside some photos of the Hollywood star, Nick wrote: "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you. (sic)"
Priyanka - who married Nick in 2018 - has also posted a behind-the-scenes photo of her birthday celebrations on her own Instagram Story.
The 'Baywatch' star posted a photo of a bottle of wine and some confetti on a table, as she celebrated the occasion.
Nick previously explained that he has a "magical connection" with the actress.
Asked how their romance differs from his earlier relationships, he said: "It's just that magical connection you've got with somebody when it's right."
Nick also revealed that they developed a strong friendship before they started dating.
He explained: "We're very lucky. We knew each other well before we started dating properly, and I think that foundation as friends always helps in relationships that have evolved in an organic way.
"It's been a wild first couple of years of marriage, and I'm very blessed to have a life partner that I can rely on, and vice versa hopefully."
Priyanka has also proven to be a source of inspiration for her husband.
Speaking about how Priyanka inspires his music, Nick shared: "Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio.
"And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."
