Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I feel very blessed to be married to Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas feels “very, very blessed” to be married to Nick Jonas.
The ‘White Tiger’ star tied the knot with the Jonas Brothers star in 2018, and has said she loves having her “teammate” with her every day, as she described living with Nick as a “joy”.
She gushed: “Who would have thought that my life would end up being like that, where me and my teammate sit at the dining table … and we build upon each other? It’s such a joy. I feel very, very blessed.”
Priyanka also spoke about the failures she has faced throughout her life, as she insisted “life is a ladder” and not a “destination”.
She added: “No one only wins. I’ve lost many battles. I’ve done many, many movies that no one has watched. It’s what you do after failures that defines you. To me, life is a ladder. It’s never a destination.”
And the 38-year-old actress believes she has had to work harder to get where she is because of her gender and her ethnicity, as she said she’s determined to create more opportunities for minority communities in Hollywood.
Speaking to Vogue Australia’s June 2021 issue, she said: “We as Asians have always been taught that you’ve got to run faster than everyone to get where you’re going … I wanted to be seen as a mainstream leading lady, and not be boxed into the stereotype I saw a lot of, that required 10 years of work … and finally, I feel like I’ve been able to get to a place where I am doing that.
“So, I think the responsibility is to constantly push the goalposts, not just for yourself, but for everyone who comes after you. For the next generation of South Asian talent, I want it not to take 10 years for them to get the roles that they want.”
