Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I'm worried about the COVID-19 pandemic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is “worried” about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ‘White Tiger’ star has admitted she’s concerned about the ongoing global health crisis because she is asthmatic and her husband, Nick Jonas, has type one diabetes, meaning they’re both at risk for developing more severe symptoms if they contract the virus.
She said: “I mean, all of it is so worrisome. My husband is a Type 1 diabetic, I’m asthmatic. You know, I have my mum who’s living with me right now so, I just feel like I’m also on the job, you know, responsible on a set of hundreds of people. So I take it very, very seriously, and especially with seeing what a toll it has taken around the world, not only with the health of people with the amount of deaths we’ve seen, but also with jobs, with stability.
“You know, this has changed a lot of things for a lot of people and brought to the fore the disparity between the haves and the have nots, and it’s a very emotional time. So it is very scary.”
Priyanka has been spending time in London whilst filming her latest television series ‘Citadel’, and said it’s been “crazy” filming during the UK’s lockdown.
She added: “I mean, it’s kind of a crazy experience knowing that here we are in London, which is in full lockdown right now. But, you know, the UK Government allows for filming of TV shows and movies to happen under obviously massive, you know, rules and regulations, we’re tested every day.
“But as actors we’re still taking off our masks in front of other actors, you know, and that’s part of the job. And I feel like, that’s kind of really daunting, because you just don’t know.”
The 38-year-old actress feels lucky to be able to keep people entertained amid the pandemic, but admitted it feels “daunting” to have so much pressure on her shoulders.
She told CNBC: “But I’ve so far managed to finish filming two movies, I’m going on to my third job now, which is a TV show. I’ve released two movies, people are consuming so much content right now that someone’s got to make it. So, you know, I’m back at work, but it is daunting. I have to say.”
