Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Nick Jonas is an 'old man'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas calls Nick Jonas an "old man".
The 'Quantico' star insists her 28-year-old husband Nick is an old man at heart as he likes to "smoke cigars" and "play golf" and quipped he rarely does any "millennial things" like "drink a Coors Light and watch a football game".
Speaking about her husband, she told inews.co.uk: "Oh you know, Nick smokes cigars, plays golf, he’s very refined. The most millennial thing I’ve ever seen him do is drink a Coors Light and watch a football game."
Meanwhile, Priyanka previously admitted she feels "very grateful" for the time she's spent at home with her husband.
The 38-year-old actress shared: "That was a silver lining of quarantine to be able to have six months together. Both of us have such crazy careers. I don’t think I have been at home for six months in 25 years so I was very grateful for the time. We moved into our new house and got a lot of time with each other, our dogs, it was very productive."
And Priyanka recently admitted she was "shocked" by how "bold, confident and self-assured" Nick was when they met at an Oscars afterparty in 2017 after having initially connected on Twitter previously.
She said: "I was shocked by his audaciousness, actually. He held my hand, he turned me around. I was like, 'What is happening?' He was bold, confident, self-assured. And that was the most attractive thing about Nick and still is for me. But I was so taken in. Our courtship was such a short time. I just rode the wave because I trusted him. I'm someone who likes to have a sense of control, but he's the only one I don't feel like I need to do that with. I feel protected, calm."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.