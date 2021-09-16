Priyanka Chopra Jonas praises Nick Jonas on his birthday: 'The love of my life'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has praised Nick Jonas as “the most compassionate” person she knows.
The 39-year-old actress marked her husband’s 29th birthday on Thursday (16.09.21) with a sweet Instagram post in which she called him the “kindest” and most “loving” person she has ever met.
Alongside a picture of the pair at Nick’s birthday party, she wrote: “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby ... Thank you for being you. (sic)”
Nick also shared the same image on his own Instagram account, where he revealed the party was a “surprise” put together by Priyanka.
He wrote: “She surprised me for my birthday. She’s the best. #29 thanks for all the love everyone. (sic)”
Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers star previously explained that he has a "magical connection" with the actress.
Asked how their romance differs from his earlier relationships, he said: "It's just that magical connection you've got with somebody when it's right."
Nick also revealed that they developed a strong friendship before they started dating.
He explained: "We're very lucky. We knew each other well before we started dating properly, and I think that foundation as friends always helps in relationships that have evolved in an organic way.
"It's been a wild first couple of years of marriage, and I'm very blessed to have a life partner that I can rely on, and vice versa hopefully."
The ‘White Tiger’ star has also proven to be a source of inspiration for her husband.
Speaking about how Priyanka inspires his music, Nick shared: "Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio.
"And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.