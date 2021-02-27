Priyanka Chopra Jonas says writing her memoir was 'almost healing'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas found writing her memoir to be an “almost healing” experience.
The 38-year-old actress – who is married to Nick Jonas – had vowed to pen her life story for some time but it was only when the coronavirus pandemic hit that she found herself with enough space and time to write ‘Unfinished’.
Talking about her promise to write a book, she told Grazia magazine: “Cut to two years later and my publisher was saying, ‘We’re going to need some pages.’
“Then the pandemic happened. I was home for six months. It was a vulnerable time in the world and also personally, I’ve been running at such a fast speed for 20 years, project to project.
“You constantly have to be hustling. And this just gave me a pause; I really peeled off the layers.
"The book was almost healing, you know?”
Priyanka found fame after winning Miss World in 2000 – a competition her younger brother applied for on her behalf – and she admitted she didn’t realize just how big a platform the pageant was.
She said: “It was a crazy jump. I was kind of thrown into the deep end and all I knew was that I was going to swim.
“I don’t think I realised that billions of people were watching.
“I could only be sure of what was happening in the moment, ‘I’m wearing this gown, I have to go on stage and Jerry Springer is going to ask me a question.’ I was taking it as it came.”
Meanwhile, although the ‘Quantico’ actress recently shared a photo of the hundreds of roses Nick sent her for Valentine’s Day, she insisted their relationship is usually much more “normal” and has fewer grand gestures.
Asked if their relationship is always like that, she laughed: “Not at all. Of course not. It’s normal.
“And normal love is the best love, it’s not too big. It doesn’t need anything.
“To be able to sit for hours and have conversations with each other? That’s romantic.”
