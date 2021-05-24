Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'so proud' of Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is "so proud" of her husband, Nick Jonas.
The 'Quantico' actress hailed her spouse as an inspiration and a "force of nature" as she paid tribute to his successful turn at hosting the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (23.05.21).
Sharing a photo of herself hugging Nick backstage at the ceremony, she wrote on Instagram: "Husband appreciation post [heart eye emoji]. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much (sic)"
The 28-year-old star was quick to respond to his wife's public proclamation of love.
He replied: “I love you more.”
As well as anchoring the ceremony, Nick - who cracked a rib and suffered bruising following a bike accident while filming last week - also closed out the event with a performance of Jonas Brothers greatest hits alongside his siblings and bandmates, Nick and Kevin Jonas, as well as treating fans to a rendition of their newest track, 'Remember This'.
Ahead of the ceremony, the 'Sucker' singer admitted it felt "surreal" to be taking the helm of the awards show because he had been obsessed with the Billboard charts from a young age.
He said on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theatre: "It's a surreal feeling. Our dad raised us on studying the Billboard chart and magazine. So we would go to Virgin Megastore and check out the Billboard magazine every week and dream of being on it and here we are now."
And Nick reassured fans he was feeling much better following his accident.
He said: "We're actually teaming up with [NBC] to do an Olympic dream show where we compete in track and field, gymnastics and some other Olympic sports, which left me a little injured last week.
"But I'm feeling great, recovered really well, so it's going to be a lot of fun."
