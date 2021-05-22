Priyanka Chopra Jonas steps in to assist injured husband Nick Jonas at Billboard Music Awards

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will reportedly present at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards after host Nick Jonas injured his rib.
The 'White Tiger' actress - who tied the knot with the music star in 2018 - will be there to assist her other half at the awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (23.05.21) after he fell off his bike.
A source told The New York Post's Page Six column: “Priyanka is coming to LA from working in London to help Nick with his injury and to give him support. They have limited time in LA together, so she wanted to be there to support him.”
Previously confirmed presenters include Henry Golding, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kelsea Ballerini, and Tina Knowles.
The Jonas Brothers star cracked a rib in the bike accident last weekend, and later admitted he “feels very lucky” that his injuries weren’t much worse.
He said: "I'm feeling really good, all things considered. Day to day the improvement has been great. It's one of those frustrating injuries because there's really nothing you can do about it except just wait it out, but could have been a lot worse and I feel very lucky that it was all good in the end.”
Nick said his injuries won’t interfere with his hosting duties at the BBMAs.
He said: "Absolutely not. That's kind of my attitude about everything: nothing's going to hold me back."
Nick was previously reported to have sustained his injuries whilst filming a new television show, when an ambulance was called to take him to the nearest medical facility.
And the ‘Sucker’ hitmaker later revealed the extent of his wounds whilst appearing on ‘The Voice’ earlier this week.
He said: “I’m feeling okay. I’ve been better, but I’m doing alright. [I have] a cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises. I just wanted to go ahead and say that in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am.”
The 28-year-old singer then warned fellow coach Blake Shelton to “not make me laugh too much because it hurts to laugh.”
To which he quipped back: "You’re just trying to get sympathy votes on this show."
Nick laughed: "It was all a big elaborate plan."
