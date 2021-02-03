Priyanka Chopra's proposal shock

Priyanka Chopra was "shocked" when Nick Jonas proposed to her.
The 'White Tiger' star admitted she was blown away when her now-husband got down on one knee, just two months after they first started dating properly.
She said: "I didn’t expect the proposal at that point ... It was two months! I thought it would happen, but it was still a complete shock. But I relinquished control and I just went with it."
And Priyanka recalled how she had been "taking a hiatus from guys at that point" when they first started talking and so wasn't quite ready to jump into a relationship with him.
She added: "We were just sporadically meeting for about two years. We were texting and stuff, and there may have been a part of me that wanted something serious. But I was taking a hiatus from guys at that point. I didn’t want anyone romantically. But there’s always been something about Nick, which is why we always ended up staying in touch, no matter where we were.
"One thing to know about my husband is that when he makes up his mind, he’ll get what he wants! When he knows, he knows. There’s such a sublime confidence to it that you can’t help but be like, 'OK!'"
And the 38-year-old actress vows to see her husband at least once every three weeks.
Revealing her plan with the Jonas Brothers singer, she told the March issue of ELLE UK: "We see each other every three weeks. Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other at least once a month for a couple of days. It was our rule when we first got married. Otherwise we’d never see each other."
