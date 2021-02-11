Priyanka Chopra's wedding nearly derailed

Priyanka Chopra's wedding was nearly ruined when she got a splinter in her foot.
The 'Quantico' actress was preparing for her nuptials with her husband Nick Jonas and was adamant that nothing would ruin her wedding - only for something to go drastically wrong and she ended up with a splinter in her foot.
Speaking about her thoughts before the big day, she said: "I was like, 'No one is going to rain on this parade. That is not going to happen. I do not allow it!'"
However, the 38-year-old actress powered through and managed to wear heels.
Speaking to E!'s Daily Pop, she revealed: "I just took some tweezers, sprayed it with perfume - because that's alcohol, I guess - and pulled it out ... I wore heels that night and performed on stage."
Priyanka confessed she feels "blessed" to have spent quarantine with Nick.
Asked if their 10 year age gap or cultures were a barrier, she said: "Neither was a hurdle. Nick took to India like a fish to water. But just like a normal couple, you have to understand each other’s habits and what each other likes. So it’s more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles. None of it was really that hard. And quarantine gave us the ability to spend a lot of time together, which I’m really blessed by. Because with both of our careers it’s hard to find that kind of time."Priyanka feels "grateful" to have been able to spend time with Nick amid the pandemic, although it has been “difficult” to be apart from her family.
She said: "Although it has been really difficult being apart from my mom and brother, who are both in India, I’m so grateful to have spent time with my husband, family and dogs, but mostly with my four-year-old niece, Krishna. It’s been incredible watching her discover new things."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.