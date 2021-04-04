Professor Green on 'personal mission' to sort himself out

Professor Green is on a “personal mission” to “sort [his] s*** out” now he’s a dad.
The 37-year-old rapper – who has spoken in the past about his mental health struggles - gave up drinking during lockdown because he wants to be at his best for his partner Karima McAdams and their newborn son Slimane Ray.
He said: “I am on a personal mission to sort my s*** out.
“I try to stay on top of stuff and a lot of people like to decompress by having a drink, but if I wake up with a hangover then I’m not going to get anything done and then things become more unmanageable and that leads to anxiety and stress.
“The self-loathing isn’t that healthy either. So now I do it far less – if at all.”
The ‘Got It All’ hitmaker likes to switch off from the world and “escape” from the public eye when he can.
He said: “It’s all about picking your battles, being focused, having a clear-out and staying on top of things as much as possible.
“Whenever I can, I turn off my phone to escape.
“I have got responsibilities and I like to walk my dogs, but I lead a very mundane, day-to-day life.
“For me, it’s getting out of bed every day and getting on with it and that is commendable.”
And the rapper – whose real name is Stephen Manderson – has also found therapy very helpful.
He told Closer magazine: “The only way to ever learn to become more mentally resilient is to access therapy when you’re not at a point of crisis.
“So my advice to anyone would be to consider therapy, whether you think you need it or not.
“It’s a brilliant way of training the mind and helps you cope with whatever you encounter.”
