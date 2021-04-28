Professor Green tries to discuss gut health with Londoners

Professor Green was told to "f*** off" as he tried to discuss gut health with Londoners.
The 'Just Be Good To Green' hitmaker tried to talk to people about their gut health as he launched the 'Let’s Talk S***' campaign with health and wellness brand Aguulp, of which he is a co-founder.
He said:"People are still scared to talk about anything to do with their gut and the reaction from the public today highlights that. I want to help people understand their guts and make sure they’re happy to talk about any issues they have. I'm not shy to have an awkward conversation, 10 years ago I started to encourage more open conversations around mental health as it wasn't something people talked about. My aim is now to do the same around issues of the gut with Aguulp. The 'Let’s Talk S***' campaign is not only about educating people on gut health but also about normalising the conversation around our gut."
And the 37-year-old rapper hopes the new campaign will help people "get to grips with their gut health".
He explained: "A healthy gut leads to a healthy mind, which is more important now than ever, and I can’t express how much better I feel mentally and physically since looking after my gut.
"Aguulp was created to help others look after their gut health and since starting we have had incredible feedback from customers around the difference they have felt. Hopefully this mission we’re on will help people open up about their issues and get to grips with their gut health."
