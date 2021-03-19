Professor Green welcomes son into the world

Professor Green has become a father for the first time.
The 37-year-old musician - whose real name is Stephen Manderson - and his girlfriend Karima McAdams welcomed their son Slimane Ray into the world "a couple of weeks" early on Monday (15.03.21), the rapper has revealed.
Sharing a photo of the newborn - with his face covered - on Instagram, Pro Green wrote: "I didn’t wake up Monday morning expecting to meet you.
"In my mind we still had a couple of weeks to get everything ready, but you had other ideas.
"I’ve always said ‘the only way to be on time is to be early’; it’s nice to see you taking after me already, though you seem to have inherited your Mum’s looks."
The 'Just Be Good to Green' hitmaker reflected on the "rollercoaster" of Karima's pregnancy and admitted the couple had endured "scare after scare" over the last few months, including doubting whether the tot would "make it".
He reflected: "Privately we’ve endured what so many parents-to-be have, your journey to us wasn’t a straight line whatsoever, it was a rollercoaster right up to your arrival.
"I didn’t allow myself to express my excitement as much as I’d have liked to, I wanted to freely shout about how excited I was about you joining us, but I was frightened. We had scare after scare during the worst of which, I said to your Mama ‘if he does make it, he’s grounded’.
"Having met you, I’m sorry. It wasn’t your fault and you’re totally forgiven.
"You’re far too perfect to be mad at.
Pro Green then hailed praise on Karima for how she handled her difficult pregnancy.
He wrote: "As mum’s go, you’ve lucked out; you have the best example of what a brave, strong, passionate, loving, kind and both considered and considerate woman is. One day I’ll tell you about how amazing she’s been throughout this whole process / ordeal and all the things she’s soldiered on through, with all of the optimism required to see this through.
"All I’ve been able to do for Mama is be supportive, which despite my very best efforts still left me feeling a bit redundant at times and for good reason; I was! I couldn’t for a second take on even a part of what she was going through physically, which was a lot.
"You’ll be glad to know she doesn’t feel as though she’s sacrificed a thing, neither of us have (well, boobs - temporarily - currently triple in size, leaking and sore but perfect pillows for you to nuzzle into while you feed, which you’re doing really well ), we both feel incredibly privileged you chose us.
"More good news for you Baby! You’re a born gentleman. Your Mama commands respect so you’ll quickly learn a gorgeous set of values and morals to navigate your way through this world with.
"She’s everything I hope you find in a partner one day, but we’ve got years before we have to worry about the [birds] and the [bees] (sic)".
"My great-grandmother Nanny Eddie was 77 when I was born, be it by chance or by fate your Nanny Pat is too.
"There’s loads more to fill you in on, but we’ve got plenty of time for all of that. From back to front, your name means great, wise, man of peace. No pressure... Mama and baby are healthy, and I’m good too; I’m the happiest and most grateful for anything I’ve ever been.
"'Thanks to Mama for all the hard work the last 9 months, you are an unbelievable being @karimamcadams Thank you to friends and family for keeping this shtum, it’s not been the easiest secret to keep, but the last few days have been magical.(sic)"
The rapper ended his lengthy post by revealing his son's name.
He wrote: "Slimane Ray Manderson. Born in Homerton Hospital, March 15th at 4:50pm, only a stones throw from where Mama and Baba grew up and spent their lives very nearly crossing paths until only a short time ago they finally bumped into one another.
"Thank you to the NHS who work so tirelessly and relentlessly for keeping mama and baby safe and for keeping our every visit secret, allowing us to navigate the weird, wonderful and largely anxiety inducing ‘thing’ that is pregnancy without unwanted attention. Lots of love, The Three of Us."
