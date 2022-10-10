NBC is throwing more support behind Quantum Leap with the order of six more episodes, bringing Quantum Leap Season 1’s episode total to 18. The network announced the additions on Monday, October 10. The reboot is currently the No. 1 new show in the 18-49 demo and is one of the highest-rated new shows of the Fall 2022 season.

Per NBC, Quantum Leap is also the network’s top current season series on Peacock and is a Top 5 title on Peacock season-to-date across all genres. The reboot stars Raymond Lee, Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee and hosts an appearance from This Is Us alum Justin Hartley and his wife Sofia Pernas in the new episode, airing October 10 at 10/9c.

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

