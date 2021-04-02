Quavo: 'I haven’t physically abused Saweetie'

Quavo has insisted he never "physically abused" Saweetie.
The 29-year-old Migos star recently split with Saweetie, 27, and after an old video surfaced - which appears to show the pair having a physical altercation in an elevator last year - Quavo said they had both "learned and moved on" from the incident.
He told TMZ: "We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall."
Quavo's statement came after Saweetie revealed the pair had reconciled after the altercation - which occurred at her apartment last year - and blamed other problems for their recent split.
In a statement, she said: "This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on. I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time."
It has been reported that the LAPD is investigating the case as a possible domestic violence incident.
Meanwhile, Saweetie confirmed her split with Quavo in a Twitter post last month, where she seemingly suggested the rapper had been unfaithful to her.
It read: "I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation."
And Quavo later responded to say: "I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.