Queen Elizabeth becomes the second-longest reigning modern monarch

Queen Elizabeth has become the world's second-longest reigning modern monarch.
The 96-year-old monarch - who recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - has overtaken King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, who reigned for 70 years and 126 days, between 1927 and 2016.
However, the Queen - who is the longest-serving British monarch - remains some way behind Louis XIV of France, who reigned for 72 years and 110 days.
The Queen has battled mobility issues in recent months, which forced her to miss a number of events during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Despite this, she was able to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace last weekend, when she waved to the crowds on The Mall in London.
The monarch subsequently released a statement, saying she was "humbled and deeply touched" by the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The Queen - who is also the longest-serving female head of state - said: "When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.
"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.
"I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.
"I thank you all most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations."
