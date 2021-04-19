Queen Elizabeth 'isn't in the mood to discuss Prince Harry's interview', royal expert claims

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly not "in the mood" to host a family summit about Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The 94-year-old monarch "hates confrontation" and following Prince Philip's funeral at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday (04.17.21), the Queen isn't keen to discuss the tell-all interview at this point in time.
Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Times newspaper: "She hates confrontation.
"The royal children have so much difficulty in getting the Queen to discuss anything other than dogs or horses.
"I remember [the Duchess of York, Prince Andrew's ex-wife] telling me it took three weeks for them to try and get her to discuss their divorce. She kept saying, ‘Oh, I’ve got to take the dogs for a walk.'"
During their controversial interview with Oprah, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - previously known as Meghan Markle - claimed that an unnamed member of the royal family questioned what their son's skin colour would be.
Meghan- who has 23-month-old son Archie with Harry and another child on the way - said there were "several conversations" with Harry about their son's skin tone before his birth.
However, Harry insisted he'd never reveal the identity of the family member at the centre of the controversy.
He said: "That conversation, I am never going to share. At the time it was awkward, I was a bit shocked."
Despite this, Oprah subsequently confirmed that Harry wasn't referring to the Queen nor Prince Philip.
The talk-show host revealed she'd spoken to Harry off camera about his explosive comment and while he refused to name names, he insisted it wasn't his grandmother nor his granddad.
She explained: "He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or grandfather that were part of those conversations."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.