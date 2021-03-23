Queen Elizabeth reflects on 'grief and loss' felt since first UK lockdown

Queen Elizabeth II has reflected on the "grief and loss" felt across the UK as she marked the anniversary of the country's first lockdown.
The British monarch sent a bouquet of flowers - including irises, tulips, mixed narcissi and ranunculus - and an emotional note to St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London, where her husband Prince Philip recently underwent a procedure.
The message read: "As we look forward to a brighter future together, today we pause to reflect on the grief and loss that continues to be felt by so many people and families, and pay tribute to the immeasurable service of those who have supported us all over the last year."
People across the UK held a minute's silence in memory of those who have died since Prime Minister Boris Johnson's first lockdown announcement.
The Queen's message comes after her 99-year-old husband was admitted to King Edward VII's hospital in London on February 16 after suffering an infection and feeling unwell and after a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.
The Duke of Edinburgh - who was seen leaving the facility on Tuesday - had briefly been moved to St Bartholomew's hospital to undergo a procedure.
A statement from Buckingham Palace announced at the time: "The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from London's King Edward VII’s hospital to St Bartholomew’s hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition. The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."
The initial statement insisted the Duke of Edinburgh was likely to stay in hospital for some time.
It read: "Following The Duke of Edinburgh's successful procedure at St Bartholomew's Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII's Hospital this morning. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.