Queen Elizabeth selling beer

Queen Elizabeth is selling two beers made from plants on her Sandringham estate.
The beers, which are available in bottle form, and will be priced at £3.99 for a 500ml bottle, can be purchased from the Sandringham gift shop.
The bottles feature the Sandringham name and give a nod to some of the local wildlife with a picture of a hare and a pheasant. The Best Bitter is 4.3 percent proof while the Golden IPA is stronger at five per cent. The beers, which have been produced using organic barley harvested from the estate's gardens, come in two variations: a 4.3 per cent Best Bitter and a slightly stronger five per cent Golden IPA.
The label reads: "The Sandringham Estate is a wildlife haven for pheasants, hares, owls and many other species thrive in the wood and farmland habitats."
The Best Bitter is described as "uniquely natural" and "full-flavoured" while the IPA is said to have a "subtle flavour". They will be made by Barsham Brewery in Norfolk.
It is also revealed, via a sign in the shop, that both beers are produced "using Organic Laureate Spring Barley harvested from the Royal estate, and crystal clear water drawn from a nearby bore hole".
It follows hot on the heels of Buckingham Palace launching its own brand of sloe gin.
The Royal Collection Trust (RCT) just announced the latest addition to its drinks collection following the success of its own London dry gin last summer, which sold out within eight hours of going online.
The charity – which looks after the Queen's art collection and official residences – are hoping the revenue from the product will help after palaces were forced to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
