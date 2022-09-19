Queen Elizabeth's funeral route full

Public viewing areas for Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession have closed after filling to capacity in the hours ahead of the event.

Officials announced shortly after 9am on Monday (18.09.22) that viewing areas have been shut along the route which stretches from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch past The Mall and Buckingham Palace with new arrivals being denied admission and sent to Hyde Park instead where they can watch the procession on a big screen.

