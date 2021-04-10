Queen Rania praises Prince Philip for his support of Queen Elizabeth

Queen Rania of Jordan has praised the Duke of Edinburgh for being a "constant anchor" for the Queen.
The 50-year-old Queen Consort of Jordan - who married King Abdullah of Jordan in 1993 - has suggested that the monarch might not have been able to "carry on her journey the way she did without him by her side".
Speaking about the challenge Prince Philip faced, she told ITV News: "Being married to someone who is under so much pressure means you have to do whatever you can to try and alleviate some of that pressure. Even if that’s by being a distraction.
"The wellbeing of your spouse eventually has an impact on how well they can carry out their duties."
She added that there "must have been times when it wasn't easy for him".
Meanwhile, Prince Charles has admitted he will miss the Duke of Edinburgh "enormously".
The 72-year-old royal praised Prince Philip for his "remarkable, devoted service" to the Queen, his family, the country and the Commonwealth.
He said: "I particularly wanted to say that my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to the Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth.
"As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously."
Prince Charles also thinks the Duke of Edinburgh would've been "amazed" by the reaction to his passing.
He said: "My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him, and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that.
"It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.