Queen's platinum jubilee pageant details revealed

Over 5,000 people from across Britain and the Commonwealth will perform at Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee.
The event will be staged on Sunday June 5, 2022 with organisers saying that it will be one of the largest celebratory events in decades.
Festivities in London will take place through the streets of Westminster and along The Mall past Buckingham Palace. The pageant will tell the story of the monarch's 70 years on the throne and will feature many of her passions, including the Commonwealth, environment, racehorses and even her corgis.
The celebrations will be part of a four-day bank holiday weekend in the UK to mark the jubilee, with other events including a live concert with some of the world's biggest stars and a service of thanksgiving.
Sir Michael Lockett, co-chairman of organisers The Platinum Jubilee Pageant, said: "It's our vision that come June 5, central London will be filled with thousands of people from all corners of the United Kingdom, and from across the Commonwealth, celebrating Her Majesty the Queen and some of the defining moments of this seismic era for our country.
"From the rebuilding of the post-war '50s, the pageant will take us on a journey through to the digital decade of the '90s and onwards to today where we stand on the cusp of new adventures and fresh progress."
The 95-year-old monarch is said to have invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the celebrations at the Trooping the Colour parade next June. However, there is doubt as to whether the couple would join senior members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the military march after they stepped away from official duties last year.
A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited and I'm sure the Queen is very much looking forward to seeing them there.
"The balcony moment will be decided much nearer the time but there's a limit to how many family members should be on it, and I would have thought that working royals who contribute to the family would be higher on the list than the Sussexes."
