The cast of Peacock’s Queer as Folk reboot continues to grow! Lukas Gage, Megan Stalter, Olli Haaskivi, and Calvin Seabrooks have joined the show’s ever-growing lineup of guest stars, including Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, and Ed Begley Jr.
The new series is described as “a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, exploring a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.”
Gage (The White Lotus, Euphoria) will play personal trainer Eric, and Stalter (Hacks) is aspiring singer Meg. Haaskivi (Winning Time) will play one of the characters’ mall friends, George, while Seabrooks (4400, Westworld) is a reluctant dinner party guest named Taylor.
The series stars Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O’Connell (who also serves as a writer and co-executive producer) as the show’s main friend group. Other guest stars set to appear are Armand Fields, Chris Renfro, Eric Graise, Sachin Bhatt, and Benito Skinner.
'Girls5eva' Season 2 Premiere Date Set — Plus Watch a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
Creator and director Stephen Dunn will write and executive produce with Jaclyn Moore. Director Brian Dannelly will also executive produce with Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, Nicola Shindler, Louise Pedersen, and original series creator Davies. Production on the series, produced by Universal Studio Group’s UPC, is currently underway in New Orleans.
Queer as Folk, Series Premiere, TBA, Peacock
