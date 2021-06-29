Quentin Tarantino reveals estranged father only got in touch once he 'became famous'

Quentin Tarantino has revealed his estranged father only tracked him down once he "became famous".
The 'Reservoir Dogs' filmmaker - whose first feature film was released in 1992 - opened up about his biological father Tony Tarantino and admitted hearing from his dad - whom he never knew - after so long was "f****** horrible".
Appearing on the Marc Maron's 'WTF' podcast, he said: "He had 30 f****** years to find me and he never did. But then when I became famous, he crawled out of the woodwork.
“It was f****** horrible. It was a drag. He tried to reach out to me. I wasn’t interested.”
The 58-year-old director revealed he regrets using Tony's surname professionally, and he only did so because it sounded cool.
He explained: "It had nothing to do with him. It had nothing to do with the family. If I had to do it all over again, I wouldn’t use the name Tarantino.
"If I had it to do all over again, I would use my middle name as my last name. I would be Quentin Jerome.”
The 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood' filmmaker revealed the pair have only seen each other once, and he "waved him away".
He added: "So one day I was in a café, I’m ordering something and all of a sudden, he is just there.
“And he’s like, ‘Hi. It’s me.’ And I look up, and I knew exactly who it was. And I go ‘Ugh. I knew this day was going to come.’ And he goes, ‘Yup. That day is today.’
"And he goes, ‘May I sit?’ And I just looked at the table, and I waved him away with my hand. I looked at him when I said, ‘Ugh.’ And then I just looked at my plate and waved him away.
"'Just go, just go'. And he went. That was it. I am sure he is alive. He has done enough that when he dies, they’ll write about him.”
