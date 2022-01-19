‘Race’ Resumes, Animals as Videographers, The Curious Jeff Goldblum, Still ‘Too Hot to Handle’

“Ready to Restart the Race” – Host Phil Keoghan gathers the teams in Switzerland to restart the Race nearly 20 months after production was suspended for the pandemic, and the longest pit stop in the show’s history, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Jan. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured L-R: Moe Badger and Michael Norwood Photo: Helmut Wechter/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 Helmut Wechter
After a 19-month break during the pandemic, The Amazing Race resumes in Switzerland. Nature reprises its Animals with Cameras miniseries for a second season, with custom-fitted cameras allowing us to follow animals to places camera crews never see. Renaissance man Jeff Goldblum is back with new episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, letting his curiosity take him anywhere—including into backyards. A third season of the Netflix reality spoof Too Hot to Handle challenges its players to resist their carnal urges.

