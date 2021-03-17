Rachael Leigh Cook finalizes divorce from Daniel Gillies

Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies have finalized their divorce.
The 40-year-old actress ended her 15-year marriage to the ‘Vampire Diaries’ alum - with whom she has Charlotte, seven, and Theodore, five - in June 2019 before officially filing for divorce in July last year, and according to legal documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday (03.17.21), the former couple have now been declared legally single.
Documents state Rachael has been allowed to keep her own jewelry and designer clothing as part of the divorce settlement, as well as her 2020 Audi Q5 and access to any reward points on her credit cards including frequent flyer miles.
Rachael is also keeping a property in Redondo Beach, California, whilst the Studio City home she owned with Daniel is being sold and profits will be split equally between the pair.
The former couple will share expenses for their two cats and two dogs, and are also sharing joint legal and physical custody of their two children.
Daniel, 45, will get to keep his own jewelry and clothing, as well as a 2019 BMW X6.
Meanwhile, Rachael previously opened up on her new romance with a man named Kevin, who works as a swim coach.
Explaining in September she hadn’t said the word “boyfriend” out loud, she said: “I’m trying to be very cool, which I’m not. I’m just trying to take it day by day, and I have to be honest. I can’t even say it out loud, but I’m going to try. I can’t say boyfriend. I’m 40 and I haven’t said that word since I was 22. I was 23 when I married my ex, so let me be able to say it out loud.”
She then took a deep breath and added: “Boyfriend. I’m a head case. He’s great, and I just need to not screw it up.”
