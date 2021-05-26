Rachel Bilson apologises to former The O.C. co-star

Rachel Bilson has apologised to a former 'The O.C.' co-star over her past behaviour.
The 39-year-old actress and her co-stars were directed by Tate Donovan - who also played Jimmy Cooper on the show - for one episode in season three and Tate had previously admitted the cast were "very tough to work with" during that time and claimed they didn't want to do the show anymore.
He said previously: "They just didn’t want to be doing the show anymore. It was pretty tough; they were very tough to work with ... But you know how it is with young actors - and I know because I was one of them once. When you achieve a certain amount of success, you want to be doing something else."
And responding to the comments, Rachel said: "I hope I wasn't as bad as it's come off. I hope I wasn't - because I really, you know, you get influenced, I'd say, by your surroundings.
"Tate was such a wonderful director and amazing human and all of it. So if I ever added to any of the a–hole-ness, I want to apologise on record."
However, Tate - who also appeared on 'Welcome to the O.C. B******' podcast alongside the actress - insisted he accepted Rachel's apology and called her a "total sweetheart" on the show.
Meanwhile, Rachel previously admitted she would be "more than willing" to take part in a reboot of 'The O.C.' as she has such "fond memories" of it.
She said: "You know, I think there’s always those discussions and people saying if they want it and what not. I don’t know. It's kind of hard to figure out where everyone would go. I'm sure there’s places to go. There’s like a whole new class I’m sure they could come up with.
"I don’t know, you know? It’s one of those things where it’s hard to be, like, do you want to touch this, or do you want to leave it as is? But I know that Melinda [Clarke] and I have both said we would, of course, be more than willing to revisit such a fond memory."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.