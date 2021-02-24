Rachel Bilson: Being a parent is 'No. 1' for her and ex Hayden Christensen

Rachel Bilson says being a parent is "No. 1" for her and her ex Hayden Christensen.
The 39-year-old actress split from the 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actor in 2017 but they try their hardest to co-parent their six-year-old daughter Briar "no matter what" else they're going through.
She told People magazine: "Being a mum is No. 1 for me and it always will be. Most important for me is that Briar is okay and secure and stable. No matter what I’m dealing with or how much it hurts or how much anger there is, it’s just about her. We say Mummy has a house and Daddy has a house but she’s pretty young to have an in-depth conversation."
Meanwhile, Rachel previously revealed she will only date someone if they are "all about her kid".
The former 'The O.C.' star said: "I was talking to these guys a few months back, anytime I would bring my daughter up, they would never pursue the question or ask more about her. It was a red flag because anyone that you're going to get involved with, if you have a kid, they have to be all about the kid. I always put it out there.
"She's my world and I talk about her all the time. How f***ed up would it be if I hid that? ... If you're going to pursue something with someone, they have to be interested in the kid or be willing to be around the kid."
The 'Lovestruck' actress also admitted she won't let her daughter meet any of her dates unless it's "serious".
She added: "She has not met anyone as of yet and it would have to be someone I know I'm going to be with. It would have to be a very serious relationship."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.