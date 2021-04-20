Rachel Bilson: I'm grateful for my romance with ex-boyfriend Adam Brody

Rachel Bilson feels “grateful” for her relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Brody, as they were able to “support” each other during their fame on ‘The O.C.’
The 39-year-old actress dated fellow actor Adam – who is now married to Leighton Meester – whilst they were acting together on the drama series, and has said dating someone who understood the “unique experience” of being on the show was “super helpful”.
Looking back on her romance with Adam – who played her character Summer Roberts’ love interest Seth Cohen – she said: “Because of what the show was and how young we all were, going through it with someone experiencing the same thing and having that kind of support was really awesome. I’m actually grateful that I did have it. It was definitely a unique experience and I don’t think anyone else could have really understood it had they not been in it, so for that reason, it was super helpful and supportive, and I have total gratitude for the whole experience.”
And although she still cherishes her relationship with Adam to this day, Rachel – who went on to romance Hayden Christensen for a decade before they split in 2017 – admitted she doesn’t keep in touch with many of the ‘O.C.’ cast members.
When asked who she’s still in contact with, she explained: From the cast? Not many people. I actually recently was texting with Ben [McKenzie], which was so nice and he just welcomed another kid into the world, but I'm super close with [series creator] Josh Schwartz. I mean, he's my brother, basically, so I've always been around him.
“But not really anyone from the cast. Now Mindy [Melinda Clarke] and I obviously are close again which is awesome, but we've all talked about getting together, so we're hoping that happens sometime soon.”
Rachel said she would also be interested in getting together with her cast mates again for a reunion, especially now that many of them have families of their own.
Speaking to Nylon, she added: “We just want to get together, get all the kids together. It's just so crazy. Everyone has kids, or a lot of us do, anyway. It'd be a trip for sure.”
