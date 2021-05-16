Rachel Bilson 'willing' to take part in The O.C. reboot

Rachel Bilson would be "more than willing" to take part in a reboot of 'The O.C.'
The 39-year-old actress - who starred in the TV show as Summer Roberts alongside the likes of Mischa Barton (Marissa Cooper), Adam Brody (Seth Cohen) and Ben McKenzie (Ryan Atwood) - would love to see the programme return one day as she has such "fond memories" of it.
Speaking on IMDb's Movies That Changed My Life podcast, she said: "You know, I think there’s always those discussions and people saying if they want it and what not. I don’t know. It's kind of hard to figure out where everyone would go. I'm sure there’s places to go.
"There’s like a whole new class I’m sure they could come up with. I don’t know, you know? It’s one of those things where it’s hard to be, like, do you want to touch this, or do you want to leave it as is? But I know that Melinda [Clarke] and I have both said we would, of course, be more than willing to revisit such a fond memory."
Meanwhile, Rachel previously revealed the thinks a reboot of 'The O.C.' would be "awesome".
She shared: "I know we talked about definitely getting together personally, as a reunion ... all of us getting together. I think we have spoken to some already, everyone's on board for that. But a reboot would be awesome. I think that's in the hands of [creators] Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. There's a ways to go, so maybe they'll figure it out! That'd be fun."
