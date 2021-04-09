If you liked Get Out, check out the new horror anthology Them. Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer spoof the superhero genre in the Netflix movie Thunder Force. And on the Magnum P.I. reboot, Magnum and Higgins face their greatest challenge yet: changing a diaper.
Racial Terror in ‘Them,’ A Comical Superduo in ‘Thunder Force,’ Two P.I.’s and a Baby on ‘Magnum,’ Bye to ‘Wynonna Earp’
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Big Kansas Road Trip set for May
- Many thanks from the Wilke Family
- KDHE amends travel quarantine list
- Hawks drop a pair to Marysville
- Hawks finish as runners-up at Nemaha Quad
- Shirt Shack celebrates new location with Chamber ribbon cutting
- Hiawatha Municipal Court
- Horton school board discusses adding baseball and softball programs
Most Popular
Articles
- Science teacher Chris Vitt to be inducted into the Kansas Teachers' Hall of Fame
- Horton man arrested on drug charges
- Shirt Shack celebrates new location with Chamber ribbon cutting
- Hiawatha senior completes Eagle Scout project for elementary school
- Hospital reports on Amberwell affiliation, finances and recruitment
- Brown County Sheriff
- Crowe, Sharon 1958-2021
- Hiawatha Municipal Court
- McLendon Week Proclamation honors famous Hiawathan
- Newly considered rules could hinder Kansas wind farms
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.