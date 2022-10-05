Rage Against The Machine shelve 2023 North American dates

Rage Against The Machine have shelved their 2023 North American tour dates.

The 'Killing in the Name' rockers were forced to cancel their UK and European shows this summer, including the world-famous Reading and Leeds festivals in August, due to frontman Zack de la Rocha tearing his left Achilles tendon.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.