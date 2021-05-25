Rag'n'Bone Man cures his insomnia using his son's white noise machine

Rag‘n’Bone Man uses his son’s white noise machine to help him sleep.
The ‘Human’ hitmaker – whose real name is Rory Graham – previously admitted he turned to cannabis and sleeping pills to help ease his insomnia, but he’s now adopted a healthier approach by utilising the white noise machine he bought for his three-year-old son Reuben.
Speaking during an appearance on Fearne Cotton’s ‘Happy Place’ podcast, he said: “I’ve always had issues with sleep. I’ve found ways. It used to be weed. But now I can’t smoke weed any more. It got worse.
“I’ve gone through periods when I need to take sleeping tablets, then that didn’t work for me either.
“For the whole time I wasn’t really making music and had time off I slept perfectly. It’s only when I’m working and there’s things going on that I can’t stop thinking about.
“My son used to have this little light thing, but it also has white noise. That used to work for me really well. If I leave my door open I can still sometimes hear it and that helps me get off.”
The 36-year-old singer also spoke about his obsession with tattoos, which he said once left him struggling to perform during his debut tour in 2017 because he couldn’t move his arms properly.
He explained: “I had this stupid idea on one of my first tours that I should get a tattoo every day of my tour and I got to number five. The plan was to get small ones, but I ended up getting one on the inside of my left arm, one on the inside of my right arm, one on my elbow, then one on my chest.
“I was playing at Edinburgh and the O2, like, doing the stance of almost like a mummy because I felt like I couldn’t move my arms properly. It was awful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.