Rainn Wilson overcame claustrophobia fears in Don't Tell a Soul

Rainn Wilson overcame his claustrophobia in 'Don't Tell a Soul'.
The 55-year-old actor stars in the new thriller as a security guard who becomes trapped in a well whilst chasing a pair of thieving brothers (Jack Dylan Grazer and Fionn Whitehead) and had to overcome his fears during filming.
Rainn joked: "When they sent me the script, they were like, 'You're gonna spend the entirety of the shoot at the bottom of a hole, how does that sound?' I was like, 'Sign me up.'"
Wilson, who previously starred in 'The Office', admits that it was "tough" during the gruelling shoot.
He told Yahoo! Entertainment: "It was real dirt, and it was real wet. It was tough. It was some hard physical work. It was not a cushy job, like sitting at a desk in 'The Office'. And I'm pretty claustrophobic."
Rainn confessed that the crew used some trickery by constructing an "above ground" well to film him for a greater height and ease his concerns.
He explained: "The camera crew could be on the platform shooting down. And I went into a little hatch, and I crawled in this little hatch, and they'd close the hatch. And then I would get some mud and pack it so you didn't see the door frame."
Rainn continued: "You know how it is when you have those kind of fears. Like you look around and you're really truly at the bottom of a 40-foot hole and you're like, 'I'm in a hole. I'm in a hole. I'm in a ho- Oh, there's a hatch. Right, I'm fine, whew.'
"So I kind of hit that freak-out threshold and then I would be reminded of my real physical circumstances."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.