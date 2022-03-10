Amazon Studios is in business with Ramy Youssef’s production imprint, Cairo Cowboy.
As part of the deal, Amazon Studios has ordered two seasons of an adult animated comedy from the Emmy-nominated actor, director, and comedian and A24. It “will explore the experiences of a Muslim-American family that must learn how to code-switch as they navigate the early 2000s: A time of fear, war, and the rapid expansion of the boy-band industrial complex.”
Youssef said in a statement, “Amazon Studios has committed to making a show with me that I never could have dreamed of getting made, let alone explore for two seasons. Anchored by Pam Brady and Mona Chalabi, we’ve brought together a special group of experienced and first-time writers to make something that I hope will be a genuine contribution to the animated space, and television. I’m excited and grateful to explore making more weird shit with Amazon Studios through this partnership, inshallah.”
As part of the first-look deal with Cairo Cowboy, co-led by Andy Campagna (previously senior vice president of television for Esmail Corp), Youssef will create and produce content exclusively for Prime Video.
“Ramy has only scratched the surface of his incredible creative gifts. With perfectly measured and heartfelt comedic candor, his work penetrates culture, and we are so fortunate to be working with him and his team,” added Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “Family comedies have long tackled some of the most uncomfortable and difficult societal topics, but through animation and Ramy’s creative voice, we are so excited to bring this one to audiences.”
The untitled adult animated series is co-created by Youssef and Pam Brady. They executive produce with journalist and illustrator Mona Chalabi.
