Randall Park unsure about Ant-Man 3 role

Randall Park is unsure if Jimmy Woo will be in 'Ant-Man 3'.
The 46-year-old actor plays the secret agent in both the movie 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' and the Disney+ TV series 'WandaVision' but is unsure if his alter-ego is to feature in the upcoming 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'.
Randall told Extra: "I don't know. I haven't gotten the call. If I do get the call, I'm on it. If I don't get the call, that's fine too because I'm in Westview, New Jersey right now. You know, gotta focus on one case at a time."
Park added it was "great" to be given the chance by Marvel to play Jimmy Woo once again in 'WandaVision'.
He recalled: "I had a meeting over at Marvel, just a kind of general thing to talk about where I was at and where they're at I was like, 'Yeah, I would love to bring Jimmy Woo back if there was ever the opportunity.'
"And then like a week later they were like, 'Hey, come back, we want to talk you to about this show.' And I was like, 'Great.' "
Randall also appeared in 'Aquaman' as Dr. Stephen Shin and finds it "surreal" that he has appeared in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe.
He said: "It's surreal because I grew up collecting comic books. And I was a big Marvel fan, so just to be in that world and to play a character that was actually in the comic books and then in the same year to be in 'Aquaman' and to play a character that was in the DC Universe, I mean, that was pretty surreal."
