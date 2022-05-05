Randy Jackson: I hate the word diet

Randy Jackson hates the word "diet" and refuses to deny himself the odd sweet treat to avoid an emotional binge.
The 65-year-old star - who used to weigh over 350lbs before shedding over 114lbs - underwent gastric bypass surgery following a type 2 diabetes diagnosis almost 20 years ago, and while he admits that the surgery is a "great jump starter", he initially struggled to maintain his weight loss because he started to slip back into old habits.
He said: "It's a great jump starter. You lose a bunch of weight really fast, but maintaining's another thing because you get there and your mind tells you, 'Okay, phew. I'm here now. I can start to party and bring out the cheesecakes. I hate the word diet. I don't use that anymore. Anybody that's lost weight, you lose it and then you start eating and drinking more and it all starts coming back. That's what started happening to me. I was like, 'No, I'm not going to spend my life going through this!'"
The former 'American Idol' judge - who has children Jordan and Zoe with his ex-wife Erika Riker - went on to explain that his relationship with food is "emotional" so he needed "get things together" with his diet, but has managed to find a balance.
He told this week's edition of PEOPLE magazine: "Eating's all emotional. I needed to really get it together so I could keep it off. I eat fish, some sort of veggie and maybe a little handful of rice or potato. If I really feel like I need to have a piece of candy, I have a small piece so that in my mind, I'm not saying, 'No, no, no,'. The more you deny yourself, the more you're going to go on a bender and have 18 candy bars without stopping at some point."
"I think if I had not figured it all out, I would've gained at least half, if not more, of that weight back!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.