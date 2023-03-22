Raquel Leviss set to attend Vanderpump Rules reunion

Raquel Leviss plans to attend the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion - despite the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal.
The 28-year-old former beauty queen - who had an affair with Tom that lasted several months - has confirmed that she will come face-to-face with her co-stars at the upcoming reunion.
Asked if she intends to attend the reunion, Raquel told E! News: "Yes, I will be attending the reunion in person."
Tom, 39, and Ariana Madix split shortly after it emerged that he had an affair with Raquel, who subsequently issued a public apology.
In a statement posted on Instagram, Raquel wrote: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
The reality TV star also promised to reflect on her mistakes.
She said: "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)"
Tom also offered a public apology after the scandal erupted.
Tom - who dated Ariana for nine years before their split - said: "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."
