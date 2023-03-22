Raquel Leviss set to attend Vanderpump Rules reunion

Raquel Leviss plans to attend the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion - despite the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal.

The 28-year-old former beauty queen - who had an affair with Tom that lasted several months - has confirmed that she will come face-to-face with her co-stars at the upcoming reunion.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

