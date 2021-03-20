Rashida Jones' respect for dad Quincy Jones

Rashida Jones says her father Quincy Jones is her icon.
The ‘On the Rocks’ star may be biased, but she doesn’t think there’s anyone better to look up to than her dad, the legendary music producer who has helped create hits for greats like Michael Jackson, Donna Summer and Frank Sinatra.
Asked who her Hollywood icon is by Vogue magazine, she said: “My dad, Quincy Jones.
“I know it’s biased, but he is an icon and an important part of Hollywood history. He scored about 40 films and he was the first black person to be the musical director and conductor at the Oscars.”
Meanwhile, in an age of virtual awards ceremonies and online meetings, Rashida has urged people to think carefully about the lighting of their rooms and screens in order to look their best.
Asked her best tip for looking good on Zoom, she said: “Lighting is everything.
“In these dark times, find your light! I mean that in every sense of the word.”
The 45-year-old star previously directed a documentary about her dad, ‘Quincy’, and she felt the 88-year-old producer’s story was an important want to tell because it was “also the story of black America".
She previously said: "My dad's story is also the story of black America. He was born in the 30s. He's seen every decade since. He's been relevant in every decade since so we're dealing with a lot of race stuff in this country and it's important to tell the stories of the past. It's the only way we can learn. It's the only way we can change and evolve and this is the great way to do it…
"I am constantly in awe of how much he's managed to cram into a lifetime. He's not done.”
