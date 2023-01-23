The Golden Raspberry Awards (aka the Razzies) are back and ready to celebrate (or denounce?) the worst in cinema from the past year, with Netflix‘s Blonde leading the way with eight nominations.

“[Blonde] ‘explores’ the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe… by continuing to exploit her posthumously,” the Razzie organizers said of the Andrew Dominik-directed movie, which stars Ana de Armas (Knives Out) as the beloved Hollywood icon.

Top Videos

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.