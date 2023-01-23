The Golden Raspberry Awards (aka the Razzies) are back and ready to celebrate (or denounce?) the worst in cinema from the past year, with Netflix‘s Blonde leading the way with eight nominations.
“[Blonde] ‘explores’ the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe… by continuing to exploit her posthumously,” the Razzie organizers said of the Andrew Dominik-directed movie, which stars Ana de Armas (Knives Out) as the beloved Hollywood icon.
The critically panned biopic picked up nominations for Worst Picture, Worst Screenplay, and Worst Director, both Dominik, “whose work here says more about him than it does about his subject.”
Tom Hanks and Pete Davidson also came in for a hammering, as both received two nominations in the Worst Actor and Worst Supporting Actor categories. Hanks was slammed for his portrayal of Gepetto in Disney’s Pinocchio, as well as his “latex-laden, ludicrously accented portrayal of Col. Tom Parker” in the hit biopic Elvis.
Davidson, meanwhile, was highlighted for his cameo in the “laugh-free stoner comedy” Good Mourning and his voice role in the computer-animated movie Marmaduke.
In the Worst Actress category, Bryce Dallas Howard picked up a nomination for her performance in Jurassic World: Dominion, while Penelope Cruz was nominated for Worst Supporting Actress for her part in the spy thriller The 355.
The 43rd Razzie Awards will unveil the winners on Saturday, March 11, the day before the Academy Awards.
Check out the complete list of nominations below and the official video announcement.
WORST PICTURE
Blonde
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King’s Daughter
Morbius
WORST ACTOR
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) / Good Mourning
Pete Davidson (Voice Only) / Marmaduke
Tom Hanks (As Gepetto) / Disney’s Pinocchio
Jared Leto / Morbius
Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan
WORST ACTRESS
Ryan Kiera Armstrong / Firestarter
Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario / The King’s Daughter
Alicia Silverstone / The Requin
WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL
Blonde
BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]
Disney’s Pinocchio
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Adria Arjona / Morbius
Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only) Disney’s Pinocchio
Penelope Cruz / The 355
Bingbing Fan / The 355 & The King’s Daughter
Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Pete Davidson (Cameo Role) / Good Mourning
Tom Hanks / Elvis
Xavier Samuel / Blonde
Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Evan Williams / Blonde
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde
Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) / Elvis
Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women / Blonde
The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)
WORST DIRECTOR
Judd Apatow / The Bubble
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Andrew Dominik / Blonde
Daniel Espinosa / Morbius
Robert Zemeckis / Disney’s Pinocchio
WORST SCREENPLAY
Blonde / Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik, Adapted from the “Bio-Novel” by Joyce Carol Oates
Disney’s Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz (Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)
Good Mourning / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun
Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael & Colin Trevorrow, Story by Trevorrow & Derek Connolly
Morbius / Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless
