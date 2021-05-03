Rebel Wilson has 'bad news' about fertility

Rebel Wilson has had some "bad news" about her fertility.
The 'Pitch Perfect' star took to social media to share the sad news with her followers, as she heaped praise on anyone struggling with fertility, insisting that there's "light about to shine through all the dark clouds".
She wrote on Instagram: "I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with ... but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense ... but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds. (sic)"
Meanwhile, Rebel previously insisted she has been treated differently since shedding 66 pounds.
She said: "I think what’s been really interesting is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you. Now that I’m in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I’m like, is this what other people experienced all the time? ... I also find it interesting that people pay so much attention to a weight-loss transformation, when there’s so much going on in the world."
The 'Bridesmaids' star recently admitted she feels "so sad" that she spent 20 years overweight as she admitted she piled on the pounds over the years because she didn't love herself "in the right way".
She said: "I wasn't loving myself in the way that I should from 20 to 40 – that's 20 years. I feel so sad that I did that to myself, just not loving yourself in the right way ... I'd eat with any emotion. If I was stressed or had exams coming up. But then I'd also eat if I was really happy, like I went out on an awesome night and had a great time. Other people would just go home and go to bed but I'll be like, 'What am I going to do? I'll just eat these chips and then go to bed.'"
