Rebel Wilson: I'm ready to date again!

Rebel Wilson is ready to date again.
The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star split from Jacob Busch almost four months ago, and has said it’s now been a “respectable amount of time” since her split to begin dating again.
She told ‘Extra’: "It's been a respectable amount of time, you know, after a breakup. You have respect for the person you've broken up with, so now, yeah, out there looking."
The news comes after Rebel recently said her split wasn’t “ideal”.
Rebel confirmed her breakup in February when she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, in which she called herself a “single girl”.
She captioned the snap: “Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl! (sic)”
A source close to the star then also commented on the news, saying the relationship had “just run its course”.
Rebel and Jacob were last photographed together during the Christmas holidays when they were on vacation together, which came three months after they’d confirmed their romance by attending Prince Albert‘s Planetary Health Gala together in Monaco in September.
When their romance was first revealed, it was reported the couple were helping each other in their “health journeys” as they were both striving to lose weight.
A source said at the time: “They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend. He’s a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well. He is also very health conscious and they’ve been motivating each other with their health journeys.”
And Rebel previously said that prior to meeting Jacob, she spent an entire year going on dates with “anyone who asked [her] out” in a bid to find love.
The 41-year-old star explained: “I did an experiment where I dated anyone who asked me out.
"It was part of the rules of that year, not that I told people that was happening. I just had to give lots of people a chance and then I learned lots about myself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.