Rebel Wilson inspired to become director in 2022

Rebel Wilson has revealed her plans to step behind the camera as a director in 2022.
The 41-year-old actress has been inspired by an article about how female filmmakers broke the record for most Academy Award nominations this week, with Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell both listed in the Best Director category for 'Nomadland' and 'Promising Young Woman' respectively.
Responding to the news on her Instagram Story, Rebel said: "Biggest congrats ladies! You've inspired me to take my first ever directing job in 2022!"
Meanwhile, the ‘Bridesmaids’ actress has revealed she’s happy with her life right now following her recent health journey and her split from Jacob Busch.
She recently said: "I feel like, I don't know if it's turning 40 or coming into your own … I feel in a really good place. I am so busy with work, doing Pooch Perfect now, and I have three movies to shoot after this."
Despite feeling good, Rebel also admitted splitting from Jacob – whom she was first reported to be dating in September – hasn’t been “ideal”.
She added: "Any kind of breakup is hard and not ideal.”
Rebel confirmed her breakup earlier this month when she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, in which she called herself a “single girl”.
She captioned the snap: “Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl! (sic)”
And Rebel previously said that prior to meeting Jacob, she spent an entire year going on dates with “anyone who asked [her] out” in a bid to find love.
The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star explained: “I did an experiment where I dated anyone who asked me out.
"It was part of the rules of that year, not that I told people that was happening. I just had to give lots of people a chance and then I learnt lots about myself.”
And when asked what she learned from the experience, Rebel said she now knows never to “shut herself off to love”.
She added: “Don’t shut yourself off to love.
“I had lots of really good friends but I never allowed myself to get into relationships until the last few years.
“Life is short and you really have to go for it.”
