Rebel Wilson reveals catalyst for weight loss

Rebel Wilson says a desire to have kids was the catalyst for her weight loss.
The 41-year-old actress revealed she has been on a "fertility journey" over the past two years and losing weight was one of the steps she took to help her become a mother.
Speaking to Australia's The Sunday Telegraph's Stellar magazine, Rebel said: "I've been going through a fertility journey for the past two years and I'm hoping at some point I may have a family of my own.
"But it's still a bit unclear whether that'll be the case. I feel like [it's] not over yet. It's kind of an emotional roller-coaster. But I've been trying my best, so whatever will be, will be."
Back in May, Rebel - who revealed last year that she was freezing her eggs - took to Instagram to share some "bad news" about her fertility with her fans.
She said: "I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.
"***UPDATE*** just wanted to say I woke up this morning and read through everyone’s kind messages and stories about their journeys and I can’t tell you how much that meant to me and has made me feel a lot better today. Social media for the win here in terms of creating connection when I was in a very lonely place. So thank you everyone."
Meanwhile, Rebel revealed that losing weight has helped her to get in touch with her "inner siren".
She said: "I grew up not really trading on my looks, I was the personality girl. But after going through my whole health transformation last year, I've been in touch with this 'inner siren'."
