Red Hot Chili Peppers star Flea hopes to 'keep getting better'

Red Hot Chili Peppers star Flea hopes to get even "better" as a musician.
The 59-year-old bassist always wants to improve and has cited some specific goals he has in mind.
In an interview with Bass Player Magazine, he shared: "I have my thing, you know, but I want to be better.
"The specific goals I have as a bass player are that I want to become a better soloist, and I want to expand my cerebral knowledge of chord progressions and bass-lines, so I can be a good jazz bass player."
In addition to his bass-specific goals, Flea made it clear that he cares deeply about the impact his music has on fans.
He revealed: "I want to f****** rock harder than ever. I want to stir the souls of human beings when we play. And I want to be a good bandmate - I want to connect with my bandmates, and be a great support to them and help them be the best they can be.
"I love my band and I'm really proud of the music we've recorded. I feel like it's beautiful. I feel like it's the best we can do. I feel like we're firing on all cylinders and at the top of our game, and I just want to continue to do all those things."
Flea is always “discovering” new things that help him to become a better musician.
He said: "I hope that I'm better [than I was 30 years ago]. I mean, I feel like I'm better.
"I'm always discovering things, you know, and trying to develop. I like to think that the best parts of myself back then, I've kept, and that I've gotten rid of the bits that I don't need.
"I'll try to add more essential parts and I'll get better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.