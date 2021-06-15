Reese Witherspoon: I'm a doer

Reese Witherspoon is a "doer".
The acclaimed actress - who has enjoyed significant success in the movie business and as an entrepreneur - has revealed she considers herself to be a "team leader" and someone who seeks to simply gets things done.
Asked how she would define herself, Reese - who has Ava, 21, and Deacon, 17, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, as well as Tennessee, eight, with her current husband Jim Toth - explained: "Oh, gosh. I’m a mom first. I’m somebody’s daughter.
"I’ve worked around teams since I was 14 years old, so I definitely think I’m a team leader at this point. I can safely say that.
"I’m a doer. I don’t like to talk about things for too long, I like to just do them. If they can’t be done, I like to do them and move on."
Reese, 45, also thinks she's become more focused with her ambitions over the years.
She told Interview magazine: "I now know what I’m good at, and I know what I’m not good at. My passions have become more intensified as I’ve gotten older.
"I truly believe that like-minded people who get together and push toward a greater good can create real change in this world."
Reese appreciates that collaboration is key to her personal success.
The actress - who stars alongside Jennifer Aniston in the drama series 'The Morning Show' - said: "Film and television are both collaborative mediums.
"It’s literally about the group of people you assemble because you’re only as good as your creative group. What people don’t know about our business is how much team dynamics go on every day. My most successful results have always been the ones that are the most collaborative. And TV is a bigger commitment than I’ve ever experienced."
